Confusion Over Invitation: Runa Laila's Unacknowledged Visit to Pakistan

Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila claims she has not received an invitation to visit Pakistan, contradicting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement. The announcement, made during an Eid greeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, mentioned a cultural delegation led by Laila. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will visit Bangladesh soon.

Confusion Over Invitation: Runa Laila's Unacknowledged Visit to Pakistan
Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila (Photo: X/ @runalaila52). Image Credit: ANI
In a twist of diplomatic communications, celebrated Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila has denied receiving any invitation to visit Pakistan, countering claims made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif had publicly announced, after an Eid interaction with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, that a cultural delegation led by Laila was invited to Pakistan.

While PM Sharif took to social media to extend a heartfelt invitation to Yunus and mentioned Laila as part of a cultural delegation, Runa Laila clarified to ANI via phone that no such invitation had been communicated to her. This development unfolds against the backdrop of a scheduled visit by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka report that Ishaq Dar, also Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, is set to embark on an important three-day visit to Bangladesh on April 22. The visit aims to foster bilateral relationships, with several agreements and MOUs anticipated. Moreover, initiatives to strengthen ties have seen increased cultural exchanges and enhanced direct transport links between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

