Operation Brahma: India's Lifeline to Quake-Hit Myanmar

In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar, India's NDRF team has swung into action under the banner of Operation Brahma. Deployed to carry out rescue and relief efforts, the team's progress was shared on Wednesday by Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari. Equipped with 80 members, 4 canines, and an arsenal of tools, the team is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Tiwari emphasized their readiness to overcome obstacles, highlighting their training in dead body management. He also praised the support from Myanmar locals, noting the mutual respect and cooperation that has facilitated their operations. 'India took one step forward to help, and Myanmar has taken two steps forward with us,' he stated, appreciating the warm welcome and respect received.

Addressing the threat of aftershocks, Tiwari reiterated their commitment to safety, with well-marked escape routes and adherence to international standards. Operational updates reveal that the city of Mandalay is divided into four sectors, with India taking responsibility for the hardest-hit Delta sector. Out of 15 sites, work has commenced on 11, demonstrating the team's effectiveness.

The camaraderie between India and Myanmar is palpable, with locals expressing profound gratitude. A monk and a Myanmar resident, Hussain, conveyed their appreciation for India's efforts, which have brought significant relief. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported the delivery of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, marking a robust response to the quake disaster.

Operation Brahma exemplifies India's role as a first responder in regional crises, showcasing a concerted government effort to manage widespread destruction in Myanmar. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)