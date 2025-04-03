Thailand Gifts 'World Tipitaka' to PM Modi: A Symbol of Peace and Wisdom
During his state visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'World Tipitaka' from Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The sacred scripture commemorates Thailand's royal reign and symbolizes a 'Gift of Peace and Wisdom'. India's PM expressed gratitude, highlighting the strong spiritual and bilateral ties between the nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his state visit to Thailand, was honored with the gift of the 'World Tipitaka,' from Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday. Modi accepted the valuable scripture, thanking the Thai leader on behalf of 'Buddha Bhumi' India.
The 'World Tipitaka,' a collection of Lord Buddha's teachings, was created by Thailand's government in 2016 to honor King Bhumibol Adulyadej's and Queen Sirikit's 70-year reign. It has been shared with over 30 countries as a 'Gift of Peace and Wisdom for All.'
Reflecting on Indian holy relics sent to Thailand last year and the recent return of Buddhist relics from Thailand, PM Modi highlighted the deep spiritual connection and mutual respect between the two countries during his meeting with PM Shinawatra, emphasizing enhanced bilateral cooperation through India's 'Act East' and Thailand's 'Act West' policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
