Protests Intensify Against Indus River Canals Amid Wedding Demonstrations

In a bold statement of defiance, the Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) intensified their protests against the proposed construction of six new canals on the Indus River. On Friday, they blocked key transportation routes, including the Indus and National highways, at three distinct locations, according to The Express Tribune.

JSM leader Riaz Ali Chandio led a significant rally on the National Highway in Moro, Naushehro Feroze district. He stated the protests would persist until the government rescinds the controversial canal projects. Chandio criticized the Green Pakistan Initiative and corporate farming as detrimental schemes threatening Sindh's agrarian society.

In an unexpected twist, a local wedding in Shahpur Jahania became a platform for protest, with the bride mandating anti-canal banners at the ceremony. This reflects a growing movement driven by grassroots resistance, with sit-ins planned by other parties, underscoring the escalating unrest in the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)