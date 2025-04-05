Taiwan Hospital Ransomware Attack: Chinese Hacker Unveiled

A 20-year-old Chinese man has been identified as the perpetrator behind a ransomware attack on MacKay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, crippling their computer systems on February 6. Known as 'Crazyhunter,' the suspect reportedly demanded ransom to restore access, according to a report from Focus Taiwan.

Following the incident, MacKay Memorial Hospital involved law enforcement, who, along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Taipei prosecutors, embarked on a joint probe. The investigation unearthed that the stolen patient data was marketed on a hacker forum after the hospital opted not to pay the ransom on February 28. 'Crazyhunter' was linked to 11 similar cyber offenses across Taiwan during February and March, impacting hospitals, educational institutions, and businesses. By following IP addresses, hacking techniques, and the specific ransomware utilized, investigators connected the actions to Lo, an employee at a cybersecurity firm in Zhejiang, China, corroborated by digital financial records, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Reports suggest that Lo established a dark web listing of his cyber victims and the extorted amounts, likely to incite fear and cause social instability in Taiwan. Charged with multiple offenses including extortion and violating computer security laws, Lo has been handed over to Taipei prosecutors requesting his arrest, with cooperation underway to convey evidence to China's Ministry of Public Security. The incidence of cyber ransomware attacks allegedly from China is climbing, menacing vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and business, disrupting operations, and absconding with sensitive data. The increasingly sophisticated approaches underscore mounting global security apprehensions.

