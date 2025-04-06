Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advocates for Inclusive Growth and Global Cooperation at IPU Assembly

In a compelling keynote address at the historic 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the inclusive and welfarist spirit of the Indian Constitution. He emphasized its role in ensuring equal opportunities and integrating marginalized communities into the 'mainstream of progress.'

Birla noted significant legislative progress by the Indian Parliament in promoting social justice, referencing landmark laws such as the 'Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016' and the 'Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.' He highlighted the recent adoption of the 'Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,' replacing the 'Indian Penal Code,' as a move to prioritize justice.

During discussions at the IPU Assembly, Birla also reflected on India's economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a 105% GDP growth over the past decade. He advocated for expanded global cooperation and strengthened cultural ties with Vietnam, signaling India's commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)