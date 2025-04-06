Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advocates for Inclusive Growth and Global Cooperation at IPU Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored India's strides towards social justice and economic growth at the 150th IPU Assembly. Highlighting inclusive policies, he praised India's rapid development under PM Modi's leadership and emphasized global cooperation through the IPU and cultural ties with Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:12 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advocates for Inclusive Growth and Global Cooperation at IPU Assembly
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo/X@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

In a compelling keynote address at the historic 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the inclusive and welfarist spirit of the Indian Constitution. He emphasized its role in ensuring equal opportunities and integrating marginalized communities into the 'mainstream of progress.'

Birla noted significant legislative progress by the Indian Parliament in promoting social justice, referencing landmark laws such as the 'Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016' and the 'Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.' He highlighted the recent adoption of the 'Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,' replacing the 'Indian Penal Code,' as a move to prioritize justice.

During discussions at the IPU Assembly, Birla also reflected on India's economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a 105% GDP growth over the past decade. He advocated for expanded global cooperation and strengthened cultural ties with Vietnam, signaling India's commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025