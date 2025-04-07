Remembering Barin: 35 Years of Uyghur Resistance Against Oppression

Campaign for Uyghurs marked the 35th anniversary of the Barin Massacre, a pivotal moment in Uyghur history. On April 5, 1990, the town of Barin in East Turkistan witnessed courageous Uyghur protests against the Chinese Communist Party's One-Child Policy and the violent targeting of Uyghur women. The Chinese government deployed overwhelming military force to suppress these peaceful demonstrations, resulting in a deadly clash that claimed many lives, as noted by the CFU.

The Barin Massacre occurred less than a year after the Tiananmen Square incident and amidst a period of intense crackdowns on dissent in China. While Tiananmen remains etched in global memory, Barin has been methodically erased. This erasure is part of the ongoing censorship and distortion of Uyghur history by the CCP, CFU stated. Executive Director Rushan Abbas highlighted that the Barin protests symbolized a plea for justice and survival. Today, the Chinese regime's tactics have intensified into what is being called a genocide and an effort to extinguish Uyghur identity.

In memory of the Barin Uprising's victims and heroes, the CFU is urging democratic nations and international entities to hold China accountable for its continued actions against the Uyghurs. The organization emphasizes that global inaction perpetuates genocide and stresses the need for decisive interventions. CFU's call to action is for the world to honor Barin not just in words but by committing to stop the atrocities committed by the CCP.

