Left Menu

Remembering Barin: 35 Years of Uyghur Resistance Against Oppression

Campaign for Uyghurs commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Barin Massacre, highlighting ongoing Chinese repression. The 1990 peaceful protest against the oppressive One-Child Policy and forced abortions faced brutal military suppression. CFU calls for global action to recognize the genocide against Uyghurs and resist historical erasure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:25 IST
Remembering Barin: 35 Years of Uyghur Resistance Against Oppression
Representative Image (Photo/@CUyghurs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Campaign for Uyghurs marked the 35th anniversary of the Barin Massacre, a pivotal moment in Uyghur history. On April 5, 1990, the town of Barin in East Turkistan witnessed courageous Uyghur protests against the Chinese Communist Party's One-Child Policy and the violent targeting of Uyghur women. The Chinese government deployed overwhelming military force to suppress these peaceful demonstrations, resulting in a deadly clash that claimed many lives, as noted by the CFU.

The Barin Massacre occurred less than a year after the Tiananmen Square incident and amidst a period of intense crackdowns on dissent in China. While Tiananmen remains etched in global memory, Barin has been methodically erased. This erasure is part of the ongoing censorship and distortion of Uyghur history by the CCP, CFU stated. Executive Director Rushan Abbas highlighted that the Barin protests symbolized a plea for justice and survival. Today, the Chinese regime's tactics have intensified into what is being called a genocide and an effort to extinguish Uyghur identity.

In memory of the Barin Uprising's victims and heroes, the CFU is urging democratic nations and international entities to hold China accountable for its continued actions against the Uyghurs. The organization emphasizes that global inaction perpetuates genocide and stresses the need for decisive interventions. CFU's call to action is for the world to honor Barin not just in words but by committing to stop the atrocities committed by the CCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025