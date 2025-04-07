Abu Dhabi's Non-Oil Trade Surges by 9% in 2024, Underlining Economic Vitality

Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade has soared by 9% in 2024, reaching AED306 billion from AED281.9 billion in 2023. This surge underscores the emirate's economic vigor and its expanding global trade partnerships. Non-oil exports increased by 16%, totaling AED107.8 billion, while re-exports and imports also demonstrated substantial growth.

Senior officials attribute this progress to business-friendly ecosystems and proactive policy initiatives that streamline trade processes. Digital platform transactions increased by 17%, and automated transactions saw a remarkable 31% rise, further simplifying customs procedures and enhancing service efficiency.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori of Abu Dhabi Customs highlighted ongoing collaborations to bolster the emirate's status as an economic powerhouse, with strategic partnerships aiming to advance trade growth and global investment. Abdulla Gharib Al Qemzi from the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi emphasized the role of accurate trade data in shaping sustainable economic policies, noting a 6.2% growth in the non-oil economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)