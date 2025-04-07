Left Menu

UN Urges Pakistan to Halt Afghan Deportations Amid Humanitarian Concerns

UN human rights specialists urge Pakistan not to deport Afghans, highlighting potential deadline extension. Concerns center on risks of forced returns and violations of international human rights law, especially regarding gender-based violence. Experts criticize Pakistan's repatriation plan, emphasizing non-refoulement and humanitarian principles.

In a compelling plea, United Nations human rights specialists have urged Pakistan to halt the deportation of Afghan nationals, as reports signal a possible extension of their voluntary departure deadline to April 10. The Pakistani government has not yet confirmed this extension amidst ongoing concerns about the treatment of Afghans within its borders.

From Geneva, a statement has been issued by eleven independent specialists appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, calling on Pakistan to remain a crucial refuge for Afghans. They stressed the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, noting the need for sustainable solutions with significant international support for displaced Afghans.

The experts expressed strong concerns over the forced return of millions of Afghans and the implications for vulnerable groups facing gender-based violence and rights erosion. They criticized Pakistan's recent policies, warning against violating international human rights and refugee laws and advocating for the principle of non-refoulement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

