Balochistan's Dilemma: Alleged Staged Encounters Spark Outcry
In Balochistan, a spike in alleged extrajudicial killings of the forcibly disappeared has alarmed human rights advocates. Families claim these deaths occur in 'staged encounters,' with 12 fatalities reported recently. Victims' families accuse state forces, demanding accountability amid ongoing tensions.
A surge in alleged extrajudicial killings related to enforced disappearances in Balochistan has ignited widespread concern. Reports indicate that at least 12 people have been killed in the last two days in what their families and human rights groups are denouncing as 'staged encounters.'
According to the Balochistan Post, many of these individuals were reportedly in state custody before their deaths. Among the most recent incidents, three bullet-ridden bodies were discovered in Barkhan, identified as members of the Buzdar tribe who had previously gone missing.
The authorities have failed to comment on these clashes, with local sources revealing more cases in Buleda, Khuzdar, and Mashkay. Families claim that detained relatives were tortured and killed, accusing security forces of conducting unlawful executions.
