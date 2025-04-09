Left Menu

Balochistan's Dilemma: Alleged Staged Encounters Spark Outcry

In Balochistan, a spike in alleged extrajudicial killings of the forcibly disappeared has alarmed human rights advocates. Families claim these deaths occur in 'staged encounters,' with 12 fatalities reported recently. Victims' families accuse state forces, demanding accountability amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:56 IST
Balochistan's Dilemma: Alleged Staged Encounters Spark Outcry
Representative image of the masses protesting against atrocities on Baloch people(Image: X@BalochistanPost). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A surge in alleged extrajudicial killings related to enforced disappearances in Balochistan has ignited widespread concern. Reports indicate that at least 12 people have been killed in the last two days in what their families and human rights groups are denouncing as 'staged encounters.'

According to the Balochistan Post, many of these individuals were reportedly in state custody before their deaths. Among the most recent incidents, three bullet-ridden bodies were discovered in Barkhan, identified as members of the Buzdar tribe who had previously gone missing.

The authorities have failed to comment on these clashes, with local sources revealing more cases in Buleda, Khuzdar, and Mashkay. Families claim that detained relatives were tortured and killed, accusing security forces of conducting unlawful executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025