Silent Watchers: Spyware Targets Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Taiwanese

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the UK, alongside international cybersecurity organizations, revealed in a report that cybercriminals are exploiting two kinds of known spyware to monitor Uyghur, Tibetan, and Taiwanese demographics. This finding was part of a larger disclosure by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

The spyware, identified as MOONSHINE and BADBAZAAR, is capable of compromising device microphones and cameras, enabling covert surveillance by collecting communications and location data without the user's knowledge, according to the CTA.

The NCSC explained that spyware-laden applications are being used to target individuals and groups that China considers a threat to its ideological control. This includes supporters of Taiwanese independence, Tibetan rights, and Uyghur Muslims, among others.

Furthermore, the report noted that some applications mimic popular platforms, such as WhatsApp and Skype, while others, like Tibet One and Audio Quran, are standalone apps in native languages designed to attract possibly unsuspecting users in affected communities.

In one instance, the Tibet One app, initially available on Apple's App Store, was promoted through Telegram groups and Reddit threads but was later removed after it was discovered to carry BADBAZAAR spyware.

The Audio Quran app utilizes MOONSHINE spyware, targeting Uyghur individuals by featuring Uyghur-language content and masquerading as a religious text resource, as highlighted by NCSC.

The Chinese government disputes Taiwan's independence, and reports have surfaced about mass detentions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The CTA's findings shed light on the ongoing struggles faced by these communities under China's watch, emphasizing the risks posed by sophisticated spyware tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)