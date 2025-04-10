Left Menu

Japan Flags China as Rising Threat in Diplomatic Bluebook 2025

Japan's Diplomatic Bluebook 2025 highlights China as a growing security threat, noting Beijing's coercive actions in the South China Sea. Japan emphasizes the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait as crucial for international security. Meanwhile, China rejects these claims, urging Japan to adjust its strategic perception.

Japan Flags China as Rising Threat in Diplomatic Bluebook 2025
Japan has identified China as a significant security threat in its Diplomatic Bluebook 2025, citing Beijing's efforts to unilaterally alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas through forceful measures.

The report, referenced by local Taiwanese media, highlights China's coercive and intimidating maneuvers in the South China Sea and recent military exercises around Taiwan. The publication underscores that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential not only for Japan's security but also for global stability, as affirmed by G7 foreign ministers.

In response, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the document for repeating old allegations and called on Japan to recalibrate its strategic approach to China. US Department of Defence officials have also raised alarms over China's unprecedented military buildup aimed at dominating the Indo-Pacific, with Admiral Samuel Paparo noting increased Chinese military actions around Taiwan. Amid these tensions, Japan has also voiced concerns over Sino-Russian military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

