India Prepares for Urgent Trade Dynamics Amid Global Shifts
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, discusses the country's strategic readiness to navigate rapidly evolving global trade dynamics, driven by changes in US and China relations. At the Carnegie Global Summit, he highlights India's focus on Digital Public Infrastructure, semiconductors, and a proactive stance towards ambitious trade deals.
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored the nation's readiness to engage with the United States on urgent trade matters amid shifting global dynamics. Speaking at the Carnegie Global Summit, he noted the transformation in US foreign policy has significant implications for India across various sectors.
Jaishankar emphasized the challenging nature of trade negotiations with the US, highlighting that both sides are driven by ambition and the evolving global landscape. He acknowledged mutual perceptions between India and the US, referencing past interactions during the Trump administration that shaped current relations.
Addressing the broader geopolitical scene, Jaishankar pointed out the influence of US-China trade and technology dynamics. He noted the rise of technology as a tool for geopolitical leverage, citing efforts by countries like Japan and South Korea. He also stressed India's advancement in Digital Public Infrastructure and semiconductor initiatives.
