India's AI Surge: Opportunities and Challenges in a Diverse Landscape

India's AI potential is vast, amid unique challenges like data scarcity and linguistic diversity. The open-source AI model 'DeepSeek' exemplifies India's potential. Yet, concerns persist over its governance and impact, especially as the nation prepares to launch its AI initiative with significant investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:42 IST
Amith Singhee, Director of IBM Research, India (Photo/@CarnegieIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Amith Singhee, the Director of IBM Research, India, and Chief Technology Officer of IBM, India and South Asia, highlighted the pivotal moment India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector is encountering. Speaking at the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, Singhee emphasized India's burgeoning demand for AI solutions, positing it as a potential global leader. Nonetheless, he cautioned about challenges such as data scarcity, linguistic diversity beyond the 22 recognized languages, and socio-economic disparities.

In the same forum, Lt. Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) emphasized the significance of 'DeepSeek', an open-source AI model likened to powerful American counterparts, yet posing unique commercialization challenges. Arvind Gupta of the Vivekananda International Foundation described 'DeepSeek' as a Vedantic endeavour, underscoring the necessity for India to introspect and leverage this technological stride.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, when questioned about a potential ban on 'DeepSeek', opted for a reserved stance, indicating no imminent decisions. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced plans for India's AI model in ten months, aligning with India's comprehensive AI mission, funded with Rs 10,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

