Taiwan Vows Countermeasures Against China's Intensified Influence

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has condemned China's escalating efforts to influence and infiltrate the democratic island, pledging decisive actions to counter Beijing's attempts to 'absorb' Taiwan. As reported by Voice of America, Taiwan accuses China of heightening military exercises and trade restrictions, pressuring the island to acknowledge its claims of sovereignty.

Lai comments that China exploits Taiwanese democracy to target various societal members, including organized crime, media figures, and current and former military personnel. 'China is undertaking activities like division and subversion within our ranks,' Lai asserted, noting that 64 individuals were indicted for espionage last year, thrice the number from 2021.

Under the Anti-Infiltration Act, Lai labels China as 'foreign hostile forces' and proposes 17 countermeasures, such as evaluating visits from Chinese nationals and reinstating military court operations. Furthermore, he plans to regulate cross-strait movements and cautions Taiwanese entertainers in China about their actions, amid pressure for pro-Beijing remarks.

