Taiwan Vows Countermeasures Against China's Intensified Influence
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has pledged decisive actions against China's increasing attempts to influence and absorb the democratic island. Amid allegations of covert operations and espionage, Lai highlights legal and economic measures to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and counter Chinese infiltration efforts.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has condemned China's escalating efforts to influence and infiltrate the democratic island, pledging decisive actions to counter Beijing's attempts to 'absorb' Taiwan. As reported by Voice of America, Taiwan accuses China of heightening military exercises and trade restrictions, pressuring the island to acknowledge its claims of sovereignty.
Lai comments that China exploits Taiwanese democracy to target various societal members, including organized crime, media figures, and current and former military personnel. 'China is undertaking activities like division and subversion within our ranks,' Lai asserted, noting that 64 individuals were indicted for espionage last year, thrice the number from 2021.
Under the Anti-Infiltration Act, Lai labels China as 'foreign hostile forces' and proposes 17 countermeasures, such as evaluating visits from Chinese nationals and reinstating military court operations. Furthermore, he plans to regulate cross-strait movements and cautions Taiwanese entertainers in China about their actions, amid pressure for pro-Beijing remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Mystery over Italian Research Hub Sparks Espionage Probe
Espionage Scandal: Brazil's Intelligence Agency Spied on Paraguay
Espionage Concerns Rise Over Drones Flying Above EU's Ispra Research Center
U.S. Sanctions Target Beijing's Grip on Hong Kong
Paraguay Recalls Ambassador Amid Espionage Accusations Against Brazil