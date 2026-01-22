Germany Cracks Down on Diplomatic Espionage
Germany has expelled a Russian diplomat involved in espionage. The foreign minister emphasized zero tolerance for espionage under diplomatic cover. Berlin informed the Russian ambassador of this action. The Russian embassy has yet to comment on the expulsion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is taking a firm stand against espionage, expelling a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in intelligence activities, according to an announcement from the country's foreign minister on Thursday.
Berlin communicated the expulsion directly to the Russian ambassador, underscoring its intolerance towards espionage activities masked by diplomatic credentials.
The Russian embassy in Berlin has yet to issue a statement in response to Germany's decisive action, which highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry
Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Germany and Russia
Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit
Trump's 'Board of Peace': A New Dawn or Diplomatic Stalemate?