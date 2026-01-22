Germany Cracks Down on Diplomatic Espionage

Germany is taking a firm stand against espionage, expelling a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in intelligence activities, according to an announcement from the country's foreign minister on Thursday.

Berlin communicated the expulsion directly to the Russian ambassador, underscoring its intolerance towards espionage activities masked by diplomatic credentials.

The Russian embassy in Berlin has yet to issue a statement in response to Germany's decisive action, which highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)