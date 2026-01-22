Left Menu

Germany Cracks Down on Diplomatic Espionage

Germany has expelled a Russian diplomat involved in espionage. The foreign minister emphasized zero tolerance for espionage under diplomatic cover. Berlin informed the Russian ambassador of this action. The Russian embassy has yet to comment on the expulsion.

Germany Cracks Down on Diplomatic Espionage
  • Germany

Germany is taking a firm stand against espionage, expelling a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in intelligence activities, according to an announcement from the country's foreign minister on Thursday.

Berlin communicated the expulsion directly to the Russian ambassador, underscoring its intolerance towards espionage activities masked by diplomatic credentials.

The Russian embassy in Berlin has yet to issue a statement in response to Germany's decisive action, which highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations.

