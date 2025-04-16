US Refutes Claims of NATO Funding Cuts Amid Speculative Reports
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has dismissed reports suggesting potential cuts to NATO funding by the Trump administration. Bruce stressed the US's sustained commitment to NATO, emphasizing its role as a deterrent rather than a combat force, refuting what she called 'fear-mongering' allegations.
In a firm rebuttal to recent claims, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has denied that the Trump administration is planning to slash funding for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking at a press briefing, Bruce reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to the military alliance, which she stressed is focused on deterrence rather than engaging in actual battles.
Addressing questions on whether the administration was considering cutting funds for both NATO and the United Nations, Bruce clarified that these reports are based on speculation over a leaked memo. She emphasized the administration's dedication, highlighting the Secretary of State's reiteration of US support for NATO during the recent summit. Bruce added that NATO's mission is to prevent malevolent actors from disrupting peace, with member nations being encouraged to increase their defense spending to fulfill this role.
Bruce also criticized the circulating reports as 'fear-mongering,' which she believes unjustifiably alarms the public. She maintained that while changes in foreign aid might occur, they shouldn't be construed as reduced commitments. Reports have suggested potential severe budget cuts, as outlined in an internal memo, yet Bruce assured such speculations do not reflect actual plans, with further discussions anticipated once the President sends his budget proposal to Congress.
