Trump's Tariff Strategy Reshapes Global Trading Landscape

US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies highlight America's refusal to remain complacent in international trade. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce emphasizes Trump's role in overhauling unfair arrangements, prompting over 130 nations to renegotiate trade terms. Meanwhile, the administration halts over 139 grants, marking a shift towards America-focused policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:41 IST
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce (Image credit: YouTube/USDepartmentofState). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

US President Donald Trump's strategic imposition of tariffs has sent a message to both allies and adversaries: America will no longer be taken for granted. According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Trump is redefining global trade dynamics through decisive actions and has been lauded as the 'world's best dealmaker.'

Bruce underscored Trump's determination in addressing America's trade burdens, describing his efforts as 'indefatigable' and aimed at remedying years of disadvantageous trade agreements. Trump's policies have been instrumental in initiating renegotiations with over 130 countries, a testament to the administration's commitment to redefining the global trade environment.

In a broader policy shift, the State Department, guided by Secretary Marco Rubio, has canceled 139 grants, reflecting a broader initiative to realign resources with national priorities. Trump's decision to increase tariffs on China to 125%, following their retaliatory measures, marks a pivotal moment in US-China trade relations, while also demonstrating a willingness to ease terms for cooperative nations during a 90-day pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

