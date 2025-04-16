Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and Bangladesh Pledge Renewed Cooperation

At the BIMSTEC Summit, India's Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus discussed advancing cooperative ties between the two countries. Both leaders expressed commitment to fostering positive relations to ensure mutual progress. They addressed significant regional concerns, including minority rights and inter-community harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:53 IST
Supradip Chakma, Adviser to Bangladesh's Interim Government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Adviser to Bangladesh's Interim Government, Supradip Chakma, described the meeting as positive, emphasizing the historical ties between the nations.

Chakma highlighted the mutual achievements since Bangladesh's inception and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to further development. He stated, "I seriously believe in engagement, and I know that this engagement will give a good result as we continue to progress our relations." The dialogue comes amidst growing expectations for enhanced cooperation in various fields.

Addressing key concerns, Chakma urged the majority community in Bangladesh to bolster the confidence of minorities, highlighting the need for inclusive progress. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to a stable Bangladesh, expressing hope for proactive measures to ensure minority safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

