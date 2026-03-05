Left Menu

Tragic Clash During Holi: A Community Divided by Color

A Holi celebration in Delhi's Uttam Nagar turned tragic after a clash between two families resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, Tarun. Triggered by a water balloon, the altercation spiraled into violence. Police are investigating and have made arrests following community protests.

Updated: 05-03-2026 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, a clash between two families resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tarun. Officials revealed that the dispute started over a stray water balloon splash.

Witnesses reported a heated argument that escalated into violence, with several individuals sustaining injuries. Tarun's grandfather, Maan Singh, recounted the sequence of events, alleging that a woman initiated a fight after the balloon accidentally splashed her. Despite initial attempts at reconciliation, tensions flared again, culminating in Tarun's brutal assault.

The victim's family is demanding justice, ensuring that all responsible are brought to book. Police have begun investigating the incident, with arrests made and further inquiries underway to piece together the events that led to Tarun's untimely death.

