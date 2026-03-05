Pioneering Pedals: India's Franchise-Based Cycling League Debuts

The Cycling League of India is set to revolutionize Indian cycling with its inaugural event in Ahmedabad this November. For the first time, the country will host a franchise-based cycling league, marking what Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls a 'defining moment' for the sport in India.

The eight-team league, which aligns with India's ambition to host future mega-events like the 2036 Olympics, aims to create a professional cycling ecosystem. Each franchise will feature 10 cyclists, including international and junior Indian riders, competing in various formats such as criterium races and team time trials.

Organizers hope to nurture home-grown talent and draw global attention. The Cycling Federation of India and its promoter, New Horizon Alliance Private Limited, are working to finalize the competition's framework. Mandaviya also champions the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative to further promote cycling across the nation.