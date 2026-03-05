Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Returns to National Politics: A Glorious Chapter for Bihar

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha praises Nitish Kumar's move to Rajya Sabha, highlighting over 20 years of service as Bihar's Chief Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Kumar's tenure as a 'golden chapter' in the state's history, as the NDA files nominations for Rajya Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:22 IST
RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive political move, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha lauded Nitish Kumar on Thursday as the veteran leader filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, marking a new chapter in national politics. Kumar, who has been at the helm of Bihar's political landscape as Chief Minister for over two decades, is set to transition to serve at the national level in Delhi.

The nominations, filed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are seen as a significant step for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shah extolled Kumar's tenure as a 'golden chapter' in Bihar's history, applauding his impactful governance and commending his corruption-free record over the years as MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister.

Amit Shah emphasized the remarkable developments in Bihar under Kumar's leadership, which were implemented during Prime Minister Modi's administration. As Kumar joins the Rajya Sabha, the NDA anticipates continued influence and progress, with nominations from Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin signaling a strategic move in the political arena.

