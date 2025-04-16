UAE's MoHESR Showcases Digital Innovations at Education Interface Exhibition
The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) participates in the Education Interface Exhibition, emphasizing smart digital services for students. MoHESR aims to simplify educational procedures, enhance the student experience, and align with national goals like the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' program and the 'Year of the Community'.
Abu Dhabi welcomed the 11th Education Interface Exhibition, hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on April 17-18. The event, themed 'Education and Society,' saw active participation from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).
In a bid to enhance the student experience, MoHESR showcased a spectrum of smart, integrated digital services. These innovations include an automatic qualification recognition system and a new registration platform designed to connect seamlessly with national data systems for faster processing.
Acting Assistant Undersecretary Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi highlighted the Ministry's dedication to reducing bureaucracy and streamlining educational processes. With the theme of the 'Year of the Community' in mind, MoHESR aims to improve the efficiency of the educational journey and prepare students for the job market through these advanced digital systems.
