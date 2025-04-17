Taiwan's Leadership Tightens Scrutiny on China Connections

In a bold move addressing mounting concerns over Chinese influence, Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te declared on Wednesday that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and staff must transparently report any visits to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, or interactions with Chinese officials. This policy follows growing anxieties related to cross-strait tensions, as reported by Taipei Times.

As a staunch protector of Taiwan's democratic framework, the DPP announced it will initiate workshops aimed at raising national security and legal awareness among its members and affiliates. Lai underscored the necessity of adopting internal regulations to promote security-conscious practices within legislative and local government domains, ensuring that assistants to legislators and councillors are well-informed.

Lai highlighted existing threats, including cognitive warfare and gray zone tactics, compounded by recent allegations of DPP members involved with Chinese espionage. He emphasized the DPP's vulnerability as a prime target of the Chinese Communist Party owing to its commitment to Taiwan's independence, as opposed to the more China-aligned KMT.

The president reiterated that safeguarding Taiwan's democracy remains the DPP's core mission, urging party members to adhere to principles of integrity and diligence. He emphasized accountability for those engaging in espionage, underlining how such acts contradict DPP values and endanger national interests. His remarks occurred during the party's Central Standing Committee meeting, where he advocated for legislative support of proposed security bills.

