Trump Administration Seeks Global Coalition to Curb China's Trade Power

In a strategic bid to curtail China's burgeoning trade influence, the Trump administration is set to urge countries globally to limit their commercial relationships with Beijing, reports The Japan Times. This initiative forms a part of ongoing negotiations focused on addressing US tariffs against Chinese goods.

A key element of this strategy involves proposing secondary tariffs—financial penalties on imports from nations with strong ties to China. By doing so, the US hopes to stymie efforts by China to bypass tariffs introduced by President Trump. Furthermore, the administration is encouraging its trade allies to refrain from absorbing excess Chinese goods, sources familiar with the matter detailed to The Japan Times.

This concerted effort underscores a longstanding US critique of China's trade practices, including alleged intellectual property theft and state subsidies viewed as undermining competition for American companies. As economic tensions with China persist, the US remains steadfast in its approach, despite little progress in its recent dialogues with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)