India Contemplates High-Profile Participation at Moscow's Victory Day

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, a decision on India's participation will be announced in due course.

The event honors the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, marked by elaborate military parades in Moscow's Red Square. Russian news agency TASS suggested that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh might be India's representative at this year's parade, keeping diplomatic engagements robust between the countries.

Last year, Singh visited Russia for the commissioning of INS Tushil and paid respects at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Furthermore, President Putin is scheduled to visit India in early 2025, following an invitation from PM Modi, as part of maintaining the bilateral summit tradition.

