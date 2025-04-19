Left Menu

Crackdown on Baloch Protest Highlights Authoritarian Stance in Pakistan

A peaceful protest by families of Baloch political prisoners in Quetta faced state-sponsored interference, highlighting Pakistan's authoritarian practices. The crackdown on the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's camp illustrates systemic suppression and escalating repression in Balochistan amid ongoing calls for justice and improved human rights conditions.

In a move reflecting an authoritarian approach, Pakistani state authorities interfered with a peaceful protest by the families of political prisoners outside the Quetta Press Club. Organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the demonstration aimed to highlight unlawful detentions and raise awareness about the troubling state oppression in Balochistan.

Despite the intended peaceful nature of the gathering, law enforcement swiftly dismantled the protest camp, confiscating materials and reportedly harassing participants. The crackdown, communicated on social media by BYC, was interpreted as a significant assault on free expression at a location symbolic of such rights.

This latest incident underscores the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan, where the fundamental right to assemble is increasingly being hindered. The BYC criticized the state's actions, emphasizing the breach of constitutional rights and urging human rights organizations to address the ongoing injustices faced by the Baloch community.

