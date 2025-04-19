Palestinian Christians Face Challenges Amidst Double Standards During Easter

The Palestinian Christian community is grappling with a challenging environment, as highlighted by the recent cancellation of Easter celebrations in the West Bank. Officially attributed to 'difficult circumstances,' the move has sparked concerns about a double standard towards different religious events under Palestinian Authority rule.

A local Christian from Beit Jala lamented that while Ramadan celebrations proceeded unabated, the Easter festivities were curtailed. 'Easter is not just a holiday; it's a cornerstone of Christian faith,' he said. Meanwhile, essential celebrations like the Holy Fire procession were modified, limiting public participation.

Reports of ongoing harassment and other pressures further exacerbate the difficulties for Christians in the region. Aid organizations like the Jerusalem Initiative and the Shai Fund are stepping in to help, emphasizing the need for global support to counter the decline of the Christian presence in the birthplace of their religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)