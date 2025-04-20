Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have consented to a mutual agreement striving to obstruct terrorists from exploiting their territories for launching attacks against each other. The consensus, reported by Dawn, was spearheaded by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, during a pivotal visit to Kabul aimed at addressing escalating security concerns.

This visit marks the latest Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee meeting in Kabul, with the Pakistani delegation led by Ambassador Sadiq Khan, the special representative for Afghanistan. Speaking at a press conference post-discussions with several Afghan officials, Dar emphasized the importance of cooperation for regional peace and security, asserting that neither nation would permit their lands to be used for illicit operations by adversarial elements.

Reminiscing about the recent tensions marked by airstrikes and border confrontations, the dialogue aims to mend bilateral relations by maintaining diplomatic channels and facilitating trade, as urged by Dar. The commitment also extends to fostering economic prosperity through trade delegations and exhibitions between the two countries.

