Vice President JD Vance's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties

US Vice President JD Vance is set to embark on an important official visit to India from April 21 to April 24. Vance will touch down in New Delhi on Monday, with a solemn reception at Palam Air Force Station at 10:00 am, followed by a formal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 6:30 pm at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The following day, April 22, Vance will travel to Jaipur, and on April 23, he will visit the historic city of Agra. The visit concludes with his departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized the significance of the visit, highlighting the Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership between the US and India. "This is an Official Visit during which all pertinent issues will be addressed," Jaiswal stated during a media briefing. The visit is anticipated to bolster the bilateral relationship further.

The Vice President's Office disclosed last week that the trip, encompassing both Italy and India from April 18 to April 24, aims to discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities. In India, Vance and his family will engage in cultural activities at iconic sites in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, alongside strategic meetings with PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)