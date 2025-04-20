Left Menu

Tragedy in Jaglot: Wall Collapse Sparks Protests Against Neglect

In Jaglot, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, two young girls died due to a collapsing wall. The incident has ignited public anger over inadequate medical facilities and government negligence, prompting threats of protests. Residents blame health officials for emergency failures and demand improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In the town of Jaglot, located in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, tragedy struck when a wall collapsed, claiming the lives of two young girls. Recent heavy rains and an earthquake are being linked to the wall's failure. The community is seething with anger over the government's ongoing negligence, as reported by Markhor Times.

Local sources indicate that the Garniwali wall suddenly gave way, trapping the girls under its debris. Although taken urgently to the hospital, residents allege there was a failure of emergency response. "There was no oxygen setup, and no medical personnel were present," shared a resident. This lack of resources has deepened resentment among the townspeople.

As frustration mounts, reports suggest the District Health Officer denied an ambulance when it was desperately needed. "We asked for help, and they turned us away," claimed a community member. The gravity of the situation is fueling calls for protests, with locals demanding accountability from health authorities. They see the tragedy as a consequence of neglect and a disregard for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

