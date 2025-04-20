Left Menu

Taiwan's Aquaculture Sector Stands Firm Amid US Tariff Negotiations

President William Lai Ching-te reassures Taiwan's aquaculture leaders amid US tariff talks, ensuring no sacrifice of local industries. Despite a proposed US tariff pause, Taiwanese officials remain cautious. Government support strengthens aquaculture, with Taiwanese tilapia dominating the US market. Industry leaders emphasize disease prevention as key to expanding exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:32 IST
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (Photo: X/ @ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a firm assurance to Taiwan's aquaculture sector, President William Lai Ching-te emphasized that ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States would not compromise the country's agricultural and fishery interests. Concerns have intensified over Washington's proposed trade measures primarily targeting China.

Although the US has paused a planned 32 percent import tariff on countries like Taiwan, a 10 percent duty still applies, exempting China. The administration, under President Donald Trump, announced intentions to levy "reciprocal" tariffs due to large trade imbalances. While a temporary reprieve was granted recently, Taiwanese officials remain wary, given the tariffs' impact on export-dependent industries.

During discussions with aquaculture leaders in Chiayi County, Lai reiterated that local farmers and fishers would not be sacrificed for trade benefits. The Taiwan Aquaculture Development Association praised government support, noting an 80 percent market share for Taiwanese tilapia in the post-pandemic US market. Efforts in disease prevention could further boost export opportunities, industry figures noted. Lai also underscored advancements like the Fisheries Research Institute's techniques that diversify Taiwan's aquaculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

