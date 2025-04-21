Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance Strengthens India Ties with Temple Visit

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, commenced a four-day visit to India, starting with a trip to Delhi's Akshardham Temple. The visit aims to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with meetings scheduled with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss economic and defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:10 IST
US Vice President JD Vance Strengthens India Ties with Temple Visit
US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children at Akshardham Temple (Photo/US Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, began their official visit to India with a morning tour of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The visit coincides with efforts to enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Temple spokesperson Radhika Shukla stated that the Vice President explored the temple for 55 minutes, admiring its architecture and praying for global peace. The visit included stops at significant sites within the temple complex, highlighting the family's appreciation for the intricate carvings and serene surroundings.

Upon their arrival, the Vances were warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This visit, spanning Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, anticipates forging stronger bilateral ties. Later, Vance is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic partnerships, including economic and defense collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025