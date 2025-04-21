US Vice President JD Vance Strengthens India Ties with Temple Visit
US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, commenced a four-day visit to India, starting with a trip to Delhi's Akshardham Temple. The visit aims to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with meetings scheduled with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss economic and defense cooperation.
- Country:
- India
US Vice President JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, began their official visit to India with a morning tour of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The visit coincides with efforts to enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Temple spokesperson Radhika Shukla stated that the Vice President explored the temple for 55 minutes, admiring its architecture and praying for global peace. The visit included stops at significant sites within the temple complex, highlighting the family's appreciation for the intricate carvings and serene surroundings.
Upon their arrival, the Vances were warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This visit, spanning Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, anticipates forging stronger bilateral ties. Later, Vance is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic partnerships, including economic and defense collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Collateral-free loan of Rs 33 lakh cr has been given under Mudra Yojana, PM Narendra Modi tells beneficiaries on the scheme's 10th anniversary.
India-US Trade Talks: New Horizons in Bilateral Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.