US Vice President JD Vance Strengthens India Ties with Temple Visit

US Vice President JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, began their official visit to India with a morning tour of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The visit coincides with efforts to enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Temple spokesperson Radhika Shukla stated that the Vice President explored the temple for 55 minutes, admiring its architecture and praying for global peace. The visit included stops at significant sites within the temple complex, highlighting the family's appreciation for the intricate carvings and serene surroundings.

Upon their arrival, the Vances were warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This visit, spanning Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, anticipates forging stronger bilateral ties. Later, Vance is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic partnerships, including economic and defense collaborations.

