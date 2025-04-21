US Vice President JD Vance's Spiritual Sojourn to India

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children, commenced their official visit to India with a culturally enriching tour of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Monday morning. This visit marks the beginning of a four-day diplomatic mission aimed at enhancing Indo-US relations.

Radhika Shukla, a spokesperson for the Akshardham Temple, shared that the Vice President and his family spent approximately 55 minutes immersing themselves in the temple's spiritual and architectural grandeur. Vance engaged in prayers for global peace while appreciating the temple's intricate carvings and historical significance.

Following their temple visit, the Vance family was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscoring the importance of this visit in reinforcing bilateral ties. The Vice President's itinerary includes crucial discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on economic, trade, and defense collaboration.

The diplomatic engagement will further extend to Jaipur and Agra, as part of the comprehensive plan to deepen the global strategic partnership between the US and India. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism that the visit would address key issues, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)