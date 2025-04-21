Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance's Spiritual Sojourn to India

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, visits India's Akshardham Temple and embarks on a diplomatic journey across Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit aims to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership through meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST
US Vice President JD Vance's Spiritual Sojourn to India
US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children at Akshardham Temple (Photo/US Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children, commenced their official visit to India with a culturally enriching tour of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Monday morning. This visit marks the beginning of a four-day diplomatic mission aimed at enhancing Indo-US relations.

Radhika Shukla, a spokesperson for the Akshardham Temple, shared that the Vice President and his family spent approximately 55 minutes immersing themselves in the temple's spiritual and architectural grandeur. Vance engaged in prayers for global peace while appreciating the temple's intricate carvings and historical significance.

Following their temple visit, the Vance family was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscoring the importance of this visit in reinforcing bilateral ties. The Vice President's itinerary includes crucial discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on economic, trade, and defense collaboration.

The diplomatic engagement will further extend to Jaipur and Agra, as part of the comprehensive plan to deepen the global strategic partnership between the US and India. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism that the visit would address key issues, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025