UAE, Chad Unite for Transformative Mosque and Cultural Centre in N'Djamena

The United Arab Emirates has forged a significant agreement with Chad to build the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and a cultural centre in N'Djamena, the capital city. This initiative follows directives from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and substantial input from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The signing ceremony included various dignitaries, such as Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State.

The groundbreaking partnership between the UAE Aid Agency and Chad's Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation outlines the construction of the mosque and centre. The mosque will welcome 10,000 worshippers and feature a public library and religious school, while the cultural centre will include classrooms and multifunctional spaces for significant community and cultural engagement.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasized the UAE's ongoing mission to advance development, humanitarian aid, and cultural exchange globally. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reiterated the UAE's dedication to fostering sustainable development and improved living conditions worldwide, with echoed gratitude from Tahir Hamid Nguilin of Chad's government, stressing the cultural and human impact of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)