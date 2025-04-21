Sindh Erupts in Protest: Fierce Opposition to Indus Canal Project

In recent developments, Sindh is witnessing widespread protests from nationalist parties, lawyers, farmers, and civil society against a proposed federal initiative to dig six new canals from the River Indus.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, opponents claim the USD 720 million project is an attempt to seize Sindh's water resources, posing a grave threat to the state's agriculture. Part of the 'Green Pakistan' initiative, the project aims to channel Indus water to support a military-run agribusiness in the Cholistan desert.

The protests have led to disruptions, including sit-ins on railroad tracks and traffic crises. Sindh's ruling party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has also voiced strong opposition, threatening to withdraw from the coalition government if the project proceeds. In a separate statement, Altaf Hussain labeled the project a 'Green Punjab Project,' accusing the PPP's public opposition of being duplicitous.

(With inputs from agencies.)