Sindh Erupts in Protest: Fierce Opposition to Indus Canal Project

Protests are sweeping across Sindh as nationalist parties, lawyers, and civil groups oppose the federal plan to construct six canals from the Indus River. Critics of the USD 720 million project argue that it threatens Sindh's water rights and agricultural sustainability under the guise of the 'Green Pakistan' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:44 IST
Representative Image (Image Source: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In recent developments, Sindh is witnessing widespread protests from nationalist parties, lawyers, farmers, and civil society against a proposed federal initiative to dig six new canals from the River Indus.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post, opponents claim the USD 720 million project is an attempt to seize Sindh's water resources, posing a grave threat to the state's agriculture. Part of the 'Green Pakistan' initiative, the project aims to channel Indus water to support a military-run agribusiness in the Cholistan desert.

The protests have led to disruptions, including sit-ins on railroad tracks and traffic crises. Sindh's ruling party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has also voiced strong opposition, threatening to withdraw from the coalition government if the project proceeds. In a separate statement, Altaf Hussain labeled the project a 'Green Punjab Project,' accusing the PPP's public opposition of being duplicitous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

