Modi's Historic Jeddah Visit: Strengthening India-Saudi Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to Jeddah holds cultural and strategic importance, highlighted by its role as a historic port for Indian pilgrims and as a crucial link in the India-Saudi Arabia trade network, says Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Suhel Ajaz Khan.

Modi's previous visits to Saudi Arabia were to Riyadh, making this his first official trip to Jeddah. The coastal city has served as a pivotal point for Indian trade and religious connectivity to Saudi Arabia for centuries, strengthening its significance as a bridge between the two nations. Discussions are expected to cover a robust defense partnership, as emphasized by agreements since 2014, with naval and land exercises marking recent collaborations.

As Saudi Arabia navigates ongoing dialogues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi's meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to address regional conflicts like the Israel-Gaza crisis. Economic collaborations, especially under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, will be pivotal, with a focus on ventures like electric grid connectivity and renewable energy. An uptick in economic partnerships and investments underscores a deepening bond between the nations.

