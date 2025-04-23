Left Menu

Kashmir's Resilience: Condemning Terror, Uniting for Peace

Tasleema Akhter, Chairperson of ATVK, denounces recent Pahalgam attack as a historic black day, urging unity against terrorism. She reaffirms Kashmir's integration with India and its rejection of gun culture. Outraged by the attack, she calls for bravery and resistance against fear to defend their homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:22 IST
Kashmir's Resilience: Condemning Terror, Uniting for Peace
Human rights activist from Kashmir, Tasleema Akhter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jammu and Kashmir

Tasleema Akhter, the Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), has strongly condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a 'historical black day' for both Jammu and Kashmir and the nation. The terrorist assault at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday stands as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Akhter expressed grief over the disturbance to the region's tranquility and the impact on India's efforts to boost tourism and the local economy. 'This is a day etched in our memories for eternity. The sacrifices of every Indian for Kashmir will not be in vain,' she stated.

Highlighting Kashmir's persistent rejection of extremist violence, Akhter criticized Pakistan's attempts to destabilize the region through its proxies. 'They cannot disrupt the unity of Kashmir with India. The citizens will continue to expose and oppose their brutality,' she affirmed. The Pahalgam attack, targeting civilians and tourists, has incited nationwide outrage.

Standing firm against divisive narratives, Akhter asserted, 'Kashmir will always be an integral part of India.' She ended with a vow of resilience, emphasizing that the region will not succumb to fear and will defend its land with courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

