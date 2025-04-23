Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Support to India

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, expressing condolences to the victims' families and India. Prime Minister Modi shortens his visit to address the situation, engaging in discussions with Saudi leaders. Both nations affirm cooperation against violence and uphold bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST
Logo of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia, (Photo/ X@KSAmofaEN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a powerful denunciation of violence, Saudi Arabia has condemned the recent terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its strongest criticism of the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and the Indian population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the tragic events, cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. During his meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, both leaders jointly condemned the attack and Saudi Arabia offered its support to India amid this crisis.

At a subsequent press conference, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, described the Prime Minister's engagements as productive. Both nations explored a broad spectrum of bilateral issues ranging from energy partnerships to cultural exchanges, reinforcing their commitment to combatting extremism together.

