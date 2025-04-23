India Responds Strongly to Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Left Menu

The CCS, chaired by PM Modi, condemns Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26. Global support against terrorism is noted. CCS plans strong actions against Pakistan, holding Indus Waters Treaty and closing checkposts.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/YouTube@MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
In a stern response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) convened on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, was a focal point of the meeting that lasted over two hours.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press conference, highlighted the global outcry against the violence, as multiple governments condemned the act and supported India's stance against terrorism. He conveyed the CCS's condolences to the victims' families and expressed hopes for the recovery of the injured.

Misri further elaborated on the connections between the terrorist act and cross-border elements, emphasizing the progress seen in the Union Territory's elections and its burgeoning economic development as a backdrop. The CCS decided on multiple actions against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

A key decision included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and the closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari. Additionally, Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

Misri announced a reduction in the High Commission's strength to 30 and an immediate halt on Pakistani nationals traveling to India under the SAARC visa scheme. Furthermore, any existing SPES visas for Pakistani nationals are rendered void, with a 48-hour grace period for those in India to exit the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

