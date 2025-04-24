Balochistan's Dark March: Surge in Human Rights Violations Revealed

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) warns of a concerning increase in human rights abuses throughout Balochistan as detailed in a March 2025 report. Highlighting a sharp rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the report points to crackdowns against activists and peaceful demonstrators.

The HRCB, operating from both Balochistan and Sweden, accuses the Pakistani state of escalating its longstanding policy of repression in the region. A significant number of these attacks targeted members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and led to mass arrests. Of 151 reported disappearances, only a fraction have resurfaced, while the whereabouts of 94 individuals remain unknown.

Security agencies, notably the Frontier Corps (FC), were identified as major perpetrators of abductions in the report. The city of Kalat witnessed the highest number of enforced disappearances, followed by Quetta and Gwadar. The report also revealed that students remain the most targeted group.

The report details 80 killings, primarily state-attributed, spotlighting alarming incidents like the murder of activist Rehana. The Edhi Foundation's denial of involvement in secret burials further challenges official narratives.

This crucial document paints a grim picture of Balochistan's human rights crisis, urging urgent international intervention and accountability for ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)