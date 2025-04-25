Palestinian President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, India Halts Indus Waters Treaty
Following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the violence, extending condolences and support to India. In response, India halted the Indus Waters Treaty, suspended visas for Pakistani nationals, and implemented several diplomatic measures, following the tragic loss of 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.
In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the violence, labeling it a 'heinous act'. The attack resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians, leading Abbas to reaffirm Palestine's support for India's security and stability.
Addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Abbas conveyed his deepest condolences for the victims and their families while wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. Meanwhile, India's government responded by taking diplomatic actions, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and requiring a reduction in diplomatic staffing.
Key measures included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and halting the Indus Waters Treaty. The treaty, signed in 1960 with Pakistan's cooperation and the World Bank's involvement, was crucial for water distribution between the nations. While it has helped maintain some peace despite conflicts, the recent attack has prompted a reconsideration of its terms.
