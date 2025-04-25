Left Menu

Tibetans in Exile Mark Panchen Lama's 36th Birthday with Prayers Amidst Political Tensions

The Tibetan community in Shimla commemorated the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama with solemn prayers, emphasizing calls for his release. The event, marked by low-key celebrations due to recent violence in Kashmir, underscored the ongoing political tensions surrounding the Panchen Lama's controversial detention by Chinese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:26 IST
Tibetans-in-exile mark 36th birthday of Panchen Lama, pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In Shimla, the Tibetan community in exile marked the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, amidst subdued celebrations and solemn prayers. The event was organized by the Jonang Monastery alongside the Shimla chapters of the Tibetan Women's Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress.

The ceremony aimed to honor the Panchen Lama and commemorate victims of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Leading the prayer ceremony was Khentul Kyabje Kunga Chopel, a high lama of the Jonang Monastery. Prayers were offered for the long life of the Panchen Lama and for global peace.

The birthday observance was particularly low-key this year, reflecting mourning for those lost in the terror attack. Tenzin Magyal, a Tibetan Buddhist and organizer, described how prayers were offered for both the Panchen Lama's well-being and the souls of the Pahalgam victims. Despite uncertain whereabouts due to Chinese control, the community remains hopeful for the Panchen Lama's freedom.

Rinchen Tsering, a Tibetan lama, highlighted the collective effort of monks and laypeople in organizing the prayers. The celebrations included modest offerings and quiet remembrance, calling upon the international community and Indian government to exert pressure on China for the Panchen Lama's release.

Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, born April 25, 1989, was recognized by the 14th Dalai Lama as the reincarnated 11th Panchen Lama in 1995. Following his recognition, Chinese authorities detained him, rejecting the Dalai Lama's choice and appointing a state-approved Panchen Lama instead. The incident has sparked ongoing global calls for his release and transparency.

The Shimla observance thus not only celebrated a significant date but also served as a reminder of the political struggles faced by Tibetans and their steadfast calls for justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

