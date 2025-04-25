Left Menu

International Outcry Over Alleged Maltreatment of Baloch Human Rights Defenders in Pakistan

The UN's Mary Lawlor has condemned the alleged abuse of Baloch Human Rights Defenders in Pakistan. Reports claim activists faced mistreatment while in custody, with one on a hunger strike. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee and local bar associations criticize the government's actions, emphasizing the need for adherence to international human rights standards.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, has voiced strong condemnation against the reported harsh treatment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders by Pakistani security forces during their detention. Taking to social media, she highlighted the alleged mistreatment of several Baloch Women Human Rights Defenders, including Mahrang, Gulzadi, and Beebow Baloch. Lawlor urged for their immediate release and insisted compliance with the Mandela Rules.

The detainees, such as Mahrang and Bebarg Baloch, reportedly face severe abuse, with claims that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel assaulted them in the presence of prison officials. Initially, their families were denied visitation but later confirmed that Beebow Baloch had been transferred between prisons, allegedly enduring harsh torture and launching a hunger strike in protest, as per The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has denounced the actions of the state, accusing it of utilizing unlawful tactics to stifle their movement while reiterating their resolve to fight for rights. When allowed to visit, Gulzadi Baloch's family observed visible trauma, confirming suspicions of fellow detainees' suffering. Legal bodies and human rights advocates across the region have decried the violence, with the Kech Bar Association boycotting court activities in protest.

A joint statement from the Makran High Court Bar Association and other regional legal groups condemned the removal of Beebow Baloch by CTD officials as a flagrant breach of human rights. The legal community of Balochistan is uniting in defiance of these alleged abuses. (ANI)

