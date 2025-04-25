Protest in Sann: Sindhi Voices Demand Freedom and Justice
The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) held a rally in Sann marking the 30th death anniversary of Saeen GM Syed. The gathering highlighted demands for freedom, opposition to canal projects, and an end to human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan. JSFM calls for international attention and action.
The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) organized a significant protest rally in Sann, commemorating the 30th death anniversary of the notable Sindhi leader and thinker Saeen GM Syed. The rally carried the message: 'Sindh Demands Freedom: Rejection of All Canal Projects; End Enforced Disappearances and Illegal Disposal of Political Activists' Bodies in Sindh and Balochistan.' This slogan was reiterated in a press release from JSFM.
During the event, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro harshly criticized the Pakistani state's involvement in human rights abuses, particularly highlighting the enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions, and assassinations of Sindhi and Baloch nationalist activists. Abro declared, 'The state has turned Sindh and Balochistan into oppressive regions where cries for freedom and justice are harshly suppressed.'
Concluding at the mausoleum of Saeen GM Syed, the rally paid tribute to his legacy. Participants honored his grave with flowers, recited the Sindhi national anthem, and reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful struggle for Sindh's independence. JSFM stresses global intervention concerning Pakistan's controversial projects and the suppression in Sindh and Balochistan.
