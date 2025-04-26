Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

In a catastrophic incident, over 560 individuals sustained injuries, while four fatalities have been confirmed following a massive explosion in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday. The city, located more than 1,000 kilometers south of Tehran, was shaken by the blast, reported by both officials and state media.

Initial assessments suggest that inadequate storage of flammable materials might have sparked the explosion. State television cited the eruption of multiple containers as the cause. Visuals circulating online reveal a towering plume of smoke; state media confirms these reports, adding that emergency services tally the injured count at 561.

In response to this tragedy, President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed his condolences to those affected and declared a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the blast. A directive has been issued for the Minister of Interior to oversee the investigation and manage the assistance for victims in the region. The explosion, which hit Shahid Rajaei, Iran's biggest commercial port in Hormozgan province, saw the injured ferried to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of Hormozgan province's crisis management, affirmed the transfer of those injured to hospitals. Safety officials had reportedly assessed the site previously, issuing necessary warnings. A statement from the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company clarified that oil-related infrastructures were unharmed.

The disaster occurred near the port's docking area, with scenes of local responders aiding the wounded and assessing property damage. Shahid Rajaei port, a crucial hub handling containers and housing oil and petrochemical facilities, had its security measures scrutinized after a 2020 cyberattack allegedly perpetrated by Israel.

This explosion unfolds during a sensitive period as Iran navigates negotiations with the United States regarding a potential new nuclear agreement, according to Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)