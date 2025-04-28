Devastating Blast in South Waziristan Marks Surge in Pakistan Terror Attacks

A deadly explosion near a peace committee office in Wana, South Waziristan, claimed the lives of nine people and left 21 others injured, according to Geo News citing police sources.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Imranullah confirmed the casualty numbers, while Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan noted the destruction of the office during the blast. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, though no group has claimed responsibility so far.

This attack coincides with a broader spike in terrorist activities throughout Pakistan, as reported by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, with January 2025 witnessing 74 attacks nationwide, reflecting a concerning 42% rise from the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)