Left Menu

India Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Global Solidarity

India has condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, highlighting its severity as the worst since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. At a UN forum, India's Deputy Permanent Representative, Yojna Patel, emphasized international support against terrorism and criticized Pakistan's controversial role. She advocated for victim-centered approaches in combating terrorism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST
India Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Global Solidarity
Ambassador Yojna Patel delivers India's statement at the UN launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network. (Photo: X/ @IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which has been described as the most severe civilian assault since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. At the United Nations launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN), India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel emphasized the enduring impact of such attacks on victims, families, and society.

Patel acknowledged the firm international support and solidarity received after the Pahalgam attack, underlining a collective global stance against terrorism. She emphasized the significance of global unity and accountability, as reiterated by the UN Security Council, stressing that all perpetrators of terrorism must face justice.

Further, Patel criticized the misuse of the UN platform by an unnamed delegation, subtly referring to Pakistan, pointing out its history of supporting terrorism, as admitted by its own officials. She called for a victim-centered global approach in counter-terrorism strategies, advocating for initiatives like VoTAN to strengthen the response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025