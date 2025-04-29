India Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Global Solidarity

India has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which has been described as the most severe civilian assault since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. At the United Nations launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN), India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel emphasized the enduring impact of such attacks on victims, families, and society.

Patel acknowledged the firm international support and solidarity received after the Pahalgam attack, underlining a collective global stance against terrorism. She emphasized the significance of global unity and accountability, as reiterated by the UN Security Council, stressing that all perpetrators of terrorism must face justice.

Further, Patel criticized the misuse of the UN platform by an unnamed delegation, subtly referring to Pakistan, pointing out its history of supporting terrorism, as admitted by its own officials. She called for a victim-centered global approach in counter-terrorism strategies, advocating for initiatives like VoTAN to strengthen the response.

(With inputs from agencies.)