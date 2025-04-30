North Korea's Covert Role: 600 Troops Dead in Ukraine Conflict, 4,000 Injured

According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), as many as 600 North Korean soldiers have perished while fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, with over 4,000 sustaining injuries. The information was shared with lawmakers in a confidential meeting, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The NIS estimated that approximately 15,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, resulting in around 4,700 casualties. North Korean military presence in Russia occurred in two phases, and hostilities reportedly decreased after April when Russia regained control of much of its Kursk front-line territory.

In exchange for its military support, North Korea received military and technological benefits from Russia, including a satellite launch site and various missile systems. Discussions are ongoing to modernize North Korea's industrial sectors such as aviation and energy, with 15,000 North Korean workers also sent to Russia.

Just days ago, North Korea confirmed deploying troops to aid Russia against Ukraine, branding the mission as a gesture of solidarity with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his gratitude to Kim Jong-un, acknowledging the contribution of DPRK soldiers in liberating parts of the Kursk Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)