Left Menu

North Korea's Covert Role: 600 Troops Dead in Ukraine Conflict, 4,000 Injured

South Korea's intelligence reveals that 600 North Korean soldiers have died and over 4,000 injured fighting alongside Russian forces in the Ukraine war, with 15,000 troops deployed. In return, North Korea receives military assets and technology from Russia, as both nations enhance collaboration in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST
North Korea's Covert Role: 600 Troops Dead in Ukraine Conflict, 4,000 Injured
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), as many as 600 North Korean soldiers have perished while fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, with over 4,000 sustaining injuries. The information was shared with lawmakers in a confidential meeting, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The NIS estimated that approximately 15,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, resulting in around 4,700 casualties. North Korean military presence in Russia occurred in two phases, and hostilities reportedly decreased after April when Russia regained control of much of its Kursk front-line territory.

In exchange for its military support, North Korea received military and technological benefits from Russia, including a satellite launch site and various missile systems. Discussions are ongoing to modernize North Korea's industrial sectors such as aviation and energy, with 15,000 North Korean workers also sent to Russia.

Just days ago, North Korea confirmed deploying troops to aid Russia against Ukraine, branding the mission as a gesture of solidarity with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his gratitude to Kim Jong-un, acknowledging the contribution of DPRK soldiers in liberating parts of the Kursk Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025