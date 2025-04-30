India's Strategic Box: China and Pakistan's Covert Plans

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, an authority on Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has raised alarms regarding a calculated alliance between China and Pakistan intended to strategically relegate India to the confines of South Asia. With military posturing, regional alliances, and weapons transfers, Kondapalli suggests this ambition is manifesting.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Kondapalli remarked on India's military strategy shift in 2009, focusing on a two-front war involving both Pakistan and China. This change included deploying S-400 ballistic missiles strategically in regions like Jammu and Kashmir. Recent events at Pahalgam indicate a displeasure from China, according to Kondapalli.

Kondapalli pointed to China's diplomatic and military moves, noting their Trans-Himalayan dialogue excluding India, and substantial arms transfers to Pakistan, including PL-15 missiles. Despite India's $4 trillion economy, China and Pakistan's efforts aim at limiting India's regional influence within the South Asia bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)